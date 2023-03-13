SAN DIEGO — Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra are bringing their co-headlined The Amplified Echoes Tour to San Diego this summer, Live Nation announced Monday.

The early 2000s rock bands will be performing on July 21 in Gallagher Square at Petco Park.

Citi card members will be able to get tickets through presale for the San Diego concert beginning Tuesday, Mar. 14 at 10 a.m., before opening for general sale Thursday, Mar. 16 at 10 a.m. More information on the presale can be found on the Citi Entertainment website.

Manchester Orchestra, who will perform first at the San Diego show, is best known for songs like “The Silence” and “I Know How to Speak.” The alternative rock band — comprised of guitarist and singer-songwriter, Andy Hull, guitarist Robert McDowell, bassist Andy Prince and drummer Tim Very.

Jimmy Eat World, best known for songs like “The Middle,” “Sweetness” and “Hear You Me,” is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year — four years after releasing their critically-acclaimed tenth album, “Surviving.” Nine of the last albums have consisted of the current band lineup, composed of lead vocalist Jim Adkins, rhythm guitarist Tom Linton, bassist Rick Burch and drummer Zach Lind.

Australian rock band Middle Kids will be supporting the two groups on the tour stop, according to Live Nation.

The Amplified Echoes Tour is set to kickoff in Missoula, MT, before the two bands work their way down the West Coast to San Diego.

The concert is one of Petco Park’s summer concert series. Other artists headed to the stadium to perform this summer include the likes of Logic, Morgan Wallen, Weezer and Cigarettes After Sex.