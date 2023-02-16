SAN DIEGO — Let’s give “Margaritaville” another shot in San Diego as the rescheduled date for Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band’s concert at Snapdragon Stadium was announced.

The event will now be held on Saturday, May 6, featuring special guests San Diego local and Grammy winner Jason Mraz, as well as country music singer-songwriter Mac McAnally.

The original concert date for the iconic singer’s “Life On the Flip Side Redux Tour” was set for Oct. 22, 2022, but was canceled due to health concerns, Buffett tweeted. He took off the remainder of that year to recuperate.

“Fans with tickets to the original October 22nd date will be honored at the rescheduled show in 2023, and will receive an email from Ticketmaster with additional information,” Snapdragon Stadium stated on its website.

In 2020, Buffett released his latest album, “Life on the Flip Side,” which debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

If the concert keeps its May 6 date, it will remain as the first concert to take place at Snapdragon Stadium.