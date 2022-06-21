SAN DIEGO – Jimmy Buffett is bringing his Life On the Flip Side Redux tour to San Diego this October and making history in the process.

The “Margaritaville” singer will perform the first-ever concert at San Diego State University’s Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 22 and will bring Grammy winner and San Diego local Jason Mraz along with him.

“We are not only excited to be announcing Snapdragon Stadium’s first concert, but we are beyond thrilled to open San Diego’s newest, state-of-the-art venue with such an iconic artist like Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band,” said Adam Millar, general manager. “Buffett, along with hometown hero, Jason Mraz, will make for an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime experience you can’t miss.”

Buffett released his latest album, “Life on the Flip Side,” in 2020, which debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Mraz, whose family owns and operates a farm in the San Diego area, is fresh off the release of his compilation album “Lalalalovesongs,” including songs like “Lucky,” “I’m Yours,” and “I Won’t Give Up.”

“It’s an honor to be asked to take part in the fun,” said Mraz. “My band and I are really looking forward to it!”

Singer and songwriter Mac McAnally will open for Buffett and Mraz, officials announced Tuesday.

Presale tickets for the upcoming concert will go on sale Thursday, June 23, at 10 a.m. pacific time. General public tickets will be available on Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets for the event by clicking HERE.