It’s showtime!

Beetlejuice is back and you don’t have to say his name three times.

The 1988 Tim Burton film is getting a highly anticipated sequel and it’ll head to the big screen next year.

Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Beetlejuice and Winona Ryder returns as Lydia Daetz. “Wednesday” actress Jenna Ortega joins the project as the daughter of Ryder’s character. Justin Theroux is reportedly set to play Ortega’s father according to Variety.

The original “Beetlejuice” movie also starred Alec Baldwin, Catherine O’Hara, Geena Davis and Jeffrey Jones. There’s no word on if any of those actors will join on for the sequel.

The ’80s cult classic follows a dead couple who haunts their former home and call on Beetlejuice an obnoxious ‘bio-exorcist’ from the Netherworld to scare away the house’s new inhabitants.

Warner Bros. made the announcement that the follow-up is indeed happening. Production is reportedly set to take place in London on May 10. It’s not known if the writers’ strike will affect this project.

“Beetlejuice 2” is set to hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.