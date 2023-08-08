SAN DIEGO — Jason Mraz is performing a free show at The Rady Shell later this month, and fans can reserve tickets Tuesday.

The San Diego singer-songwriter and his Superband will end their tour, The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, at The Rady Shell on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

Fans can reserve free tickets starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday at TheShell.org. There is a limit of four tickets per household.

Ticketholders must be inside the venue before 6:30 p.m. At that time, tickets that have not been used may be voided, The Rady Shell notes on its website.

No seats will be provided for the General Admission concert.