Jason Mraz donates album profits to local groups in honor of Juneteenth

SAN DIEGO (CNN) — Jason Mraz honored Juneteenth by donating all of the profits from his new album to Black Lives Matter and organizations working toward equality and justice, including two local groups.

The two-time Grammy winner, who has spent much of his career in San Diego, released “Look For The Good” last Friday, the same day that African-Americans celebrate the Black community’s emancipation from slavery in the United States.

On June 19th, a historic day in the advancement of equality, I am proud to stand in solidarity with and be of service to Black Lives by donating all of my earnings from sales and streams of my new LP recording, Look For The Good. https://t.co/LGIwKZk3lV pic.twitter.com/8y5uFuAEx3 — Jason Mraz (@jason_mraz) June 18, 2020

“On June 19th, a historic day in the advancement of equality, I am proud to stand in solidarity with and be of service to Black Lives by donating all of my earnings from sales and streams of my new LP recording, Look For The Good,” Mraz tweeted.

Juneteenthreceived increased attention in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis.

The self-proclaimed “Geek in the Pink” will immediately start by donating his $250,000 advance on royalties, he said in a news release.

The first six organizations to receive a portion of his donation are Black Lives Matter, San Diego Young Artists Music Academy, RISE San Diego, Grassroots Law Project, Center on Policy Initiatives, and the Equal Justice Initiative.

“I am announcing my contributions publicly in hopes of inspiring other creators and leaders in business to do the same — to share the wealth, to share the profits, and to acknowledge that life is only great when it’s great for everyone,” Mraz said.

Every year, the artist will choose various organizations that work on advancing “equality and justice” to receive donations from the album’s profits.