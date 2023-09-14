Jason Mraz poses for a portrait on Aug. 15, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Gary Gerard Hamilton)

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego-area celebrity is taking a break from his guitar to put on his dancing shoes.

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, a resident of Oceanside, was announced as one of several celebrity cast members who will appear on season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

During the popular ABC series, professional dancers are paired with celebrities to train together and compete in a ballroom dancing competition. The stars receive guidance from a panel of experts along the way.

Mraz, who’s known for hits like “I’m Yours,” is paired up with dance professional Daniella Karagach. The singer shared a photo with his new dance partner Wednesday, announcing the mashup.

Here’s a full list of this year’s celebrity cast and the professional dancers they will be seen arm-in-arm with:

–Ariana Madix with Pasha Pashkov

— Alyson Hannigan with Sasha Farber

— Tyson Beckford with Jenna Johnson

— Xochitl Gomez with Val Chmerkovskiy

— Harry Jowsey with Rylee Arnold

— Charity Lawson with Artem Chigvintsev

— Mauricio Umansky with Emma Slater

— Matt Walsh with Koko Iwasaki

— Jason Mraz with Daniella Karagach

— Adrian Peterson with Britt Stewart

— Lele Pons with Brandon Armstrong

— Mira Sorvino with Gleb Savchenko

— Jamie Lynn Spears with Alan Bersten

— Barry Williams with Peta Murgatroyd

Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” premiers Tuesday, Sept. 28 on ABC and the Disney+ streaming app.