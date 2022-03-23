DEL MAR, Calif. – The San Diego County Fair’s Toyota Summer Concert Series returns this year with some of the most recognizable acts in music and comedy, including singers Sam Hunt and Prince Royce, rocker John Fogerty and funnyman Gabriel Iglesias.

Also on the bill for the shows played at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is country star Chris Young, King & Country, the Goo Goo Dolls, Shaggy and comic Nate Bargatze, fair organizers announced Wednesday. The fair runs from June 8 through July 4 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets for the concert series go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 2 on ticketmaster.com, organizers said, and all tickets include same-day admission to the county fair.

Admission on Wednesdays and Thursdays this year will be $15 for adults aged between 13-61 years old and $12 for seniors, youth and military. The prices go up to $20 for adults and $17 for all other groups on Fridays through Sundays and on July 4. On Fridays, all kids 12 and under get into the fair for free.

Here’s a look at this year’s concert lineup:

DATE ARTIST TICKET PRICE June 8 Jason Derulo $35-$75 June 9 Prince Royce $25-$50 June 10 Shaggy $25-$50 June 12 Los Tigres del Norte $25-$60 June 15 King & Country $25-$60 June 16 Chris Young $20-$64 June 19 Ramón Ayala $25-$55 June 22 Nate Bargatze with Leanne Morgan $40-$83 June 23 Goo Goo Dolls $35-$50 June 24 Sam Hunt $40-$95 June 25 John Fogerty $35-$75 June 26 La Adictiva $25-$60 June 30 Gabriel Iglesias $25-$77 July 3 Enanitos Verdes $25-$55 July 4 Fireworks Extravaganza! Same as admission

More information about the fair or the concerts is available online by clicking or tapping here.