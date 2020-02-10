Janet Jackson tour to stop in San Diego

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 29: Janet Jackson performs on the Pyramid Stage on day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. Glastonbury is the largest greenfield festival in the world, and is attended by around 175,000 people. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Janet Jackson announced Monday she is going on tour, with an Aug. 10 show at Viejas Arena among nearly three dozen North America concert dates.

Jackson also has two other Southern California dates planned — at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Aug. 12 and the Honda Center in Anaheim on Aug. 15.

The artist announced her 33-date North American tour in a Twitter post, saying, “Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a new world tour this summer titled `Black Diamond.’ I’m so excited to share this new era with you.”

The tour begins June 24 in Miami and ends Aug. 23 in Tacoma, Washington, with European and other world tour dates to follow, according to Jackson’s website.