SAN DIEGO – Fresh off the release of his new album, “Come Home The Kids Miss You,” Jack Harlow on Monday announced he will be touring the United States in the fall, with a stop in San Diego.

The singer and rapper announced the “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour,” with 22 cities spread out over two months, including Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Nashville, Miami, and more.

Harlow will perform at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. City Girls will open for the “First Class” singer during his stop in “America’s Finest City.” Those who are unable to make it to the San Diego show also have an option to attend the Los Angeles tour stop on Sept. 20 at Kia Forum.

The “WHATS POPPIN” singer gained international success on Tiktok during the COVID-19 pandemic for his songs, which consistently went viral on the social media app.

Last year, Harlow earned a No. 1 spot on Billboard’s hot 100 chart for his collaboration with Lil Nas X on the song, “INDUSTRY BABY.” The song has amassed more than one billion streams on Spotify and the music video featuring the two singers has just over 340 million views.

Tickets for Harlow’s tour date in San Diego will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. and general public tickets will go on sale Friday, May 13, at 10 a.m.