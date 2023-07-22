SAN DIEGO — For those looking to beat the heat by enjoying some poolside leisure, there’s a new Airbnb-like service that allows you to book a pool by the hour.

With Swimply, you can kick back with friends or family at a private pool in your area by simply making a reservation online.

How does it work? Pool hosts list their personal oasis on the booking platform with a flat rate hourly fee. Whether you want to take a quick dip or spend the whole day enjoying your private pool, each spot offers different rates.

This is a convenient way to rent out a summertime space for family get-togethers, secluded and unique dates, or even large gatherings depending on what the host for your chosen space allows.

Some of the spaces have additional perks that can be enjoyed. This includes outdoor firepits, speakers for music, backyard space, grills and some even have projector screens for poolside movies.

From South Bay to East County and as far north as Oceanside, Swimply has pool listings that are ready to be booked by San Diegans looking to cool off this summer. Some spaces cost as little as $25 per hour.

Here are five listings in in the San Diego area that may spark your interest:

— Mission Bay Oasis: This space, according to Swimply, overlooks Mission Bay. There’s a bridge that goes over the pool, a waterfall to jump off, a bar area to serve drinks, a firepit as well as open space and greenery. This listing allows groups of up to 30 people to enjoy the pool area and even allows pets.

— It’s a Vibe A-Tropical Oasis: This space, which is located in La Mesa, offers amenities like inflatable floats and a slide, a projector screen for movies, and some “selfie walls” for taking photos to capture the fun. There’s also a hot tub for soaking and a gas fire place for gathering. Plus, this space has a game area with a pool table and a poker table.

— Infinity Edge Two-Story Pool: The name says it all for this Spring Valley location. Guests can enjoy a two-story swimming pool with a built in rock slide. The area has a mountain view perfect for lazy day gazing. Some amenities include corn hole, ping pong, tetherball and a hot tub. This listing allows up to a whopping 75 people.

— Mt. Soledad Modern Luxury Backyard: This San Diego oasis offers a chic and classy poolside setting with a cantina area for cooking. This heated salt water pool has night lighting a large shallow area for relaxing. There’s also a hot tub, a hammock for sunbathing and two gas lit fire places. As a perfect end to your visit, you may want to hop in the outdoor sauna.

— Heaven!: This Oceanside oasis has an outdoor covered kitchen, a big screen TV, a barbeque area, refrigerator, built in speakers and a firepit. The space sits high on a hill for private escape with a view. Guests can relax in one of many floats or lounge chairs. Beverages, ice, gourmet coffee and food items are made available upon request.

Find more San Diego County Swimply listings here.

With Simply, you can also book yards spaces, basketball and tennis courts as well as spaces for playing pickleball.