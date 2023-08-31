SAN DIEGO — A new San Diego hotel in is bringing laid-back vibes and hospitality to the Gaslamp Quarter.

It’s like tropical paradise meets urban coastal chic at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Hotel on Sixth Avenue, the first of it’s kind in America’s Finest City.

Guests are now invited to check-in and chill out while enjoying year-round sunshine in San Diego — that’s something to cheers to.

In fact, one of the first things you’ll notice as you head to the front desk is a chandelier made of margarita glasses. “Wastin’ away again in Margaritaville,” as Jimmy Buffet sings, doesn’t require a passport at this Southern California spot.

There’s even better news — all dogs are welcome to stay at the hotel.

Director of Sales and Marketing for San Diego’s Margaritaville Hotel, Brandon Walton says after being open for a week, the response from locals has “been really exciting.”

“We’ve had a lot of locals out at Landshark Bar & Grill, where we have live music four days a week. Roll-up garage doors really open that restaurant on to the street and we’re at the corner of 6th and J, so when there’s Padres games in town foot traffic is unbelievable,” said Walton.

He says whether it’s a staycation or it’s just coming down for the day or hours even, there’s plenty of food, drinks and entertainment to be enjoyed at Landshark Bar & Grill or the hotel’s rooftop bar — 5 O’clock Somewhere.

According to Walton, this is the largest rooftop patio in San Diego with a space of about 7,500 square feet. On the roof, you’ll find a pool and lounge area for “all of you Parrotheads covered with oil.”

From Baja Fish Tacos to Landshark Burger’s and all the margarita mixes you can imagine, the bites and sips are laid back and ready to be enjoyed.

This 235 room hotel has been completely renovated with Jimmy Buffet and Margaritaville- themed décor. Bookings are now available online or by phone.