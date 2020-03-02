‘Inside the Actors Studio’ host James Lipton dies at 93

NEW YORK — James Lipton, a host who spoke intimately with countless accomplished actors about their craft on the show “Inside the Actors Studio,” has died at age 93, according to multiple reports.

TMZ was first to report Lipton’s death, citing his wife Kedakai Turner.

“We’ll miss him dearly, but we wish him peace as he arrives at those pearly gates,” a tweet from Ovation TV read, a reference to Lipton’s frequent question to guests at the end of his interviews on “Inside The Actors Studio.”

News of his death was confirmed by Ovation TV, which currently airs “Inside the Actors Studio” after a long run on Bravo.

Lipton founded the TV program in 1994, conducting one-on-one discussions with actors in front of audiences of students as a collaborative effort between the Actors Studio and the New School. He became dean of the Actors Studio Drama School, which offered degrees in acting.

The high-minded showcase of the acting craft attracted a who’s who of Hollywood over the years, including Paul Newman, Barbra Streisand, Meryl Streep, Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams and Anthony Hopkins. The Los Angeles Times called him “the interviewer who could book pretty much everybody.”

The nature of Lipton’s baritone voice and the studios conversation also made the program a ripe object for parody. Will Ferrell introduced Lipton to a different audience by impersonating him on “Saturday Night Live,” and the popularity of “Inside the Actors Studio” led to cameos in other series, including “Arrested Development” and the animated “Family Guy.”

Born in Detroit, Lipton eventually moved to New York to pursue a career as a performer, appearing in plays and soap operas. He joined the cast of the soap “The Guiding Light” in 1952, and later became a writer on the series.

Lipton went on to write for other soaps — serving as head writer for some, including “Another World” — and wrote and produced for Broadway. In the late 1970s, he began producing TV specials, including several that featured comedy legend Bob Hope.

He was best known, however, for “Inside the Actors Studio,” which continued on Bravo into 2018, before segueing to Ovation TV, with Lipton stepping aside, and the program employing rotating hosts.

The TV show was nominated for 20 Emmys during Lipton’s run. The Actors Studio was originally founded by director Elia Kazan as a workshop for artists.