Inside Portside Pier — San Diego’s new $25M waterfront attraction

SAN DIEGO — A major waterfront development, complete with four eateries, sweeping views and cool architecture, has opened on the north end of the Embarcadero after years of planning and construction.

Portside Pier — a joint venture by the Port of San Diego and the Brigatine restaurant — opened Tuesday, at a time when fresh air and social distance have never been more important, and boosters played up the development’s ample outdoor space and sea breeze.

Drawing diners to the 42,000-square-foot complex with that pitch will be crucial to the development’s survival. Restaurants in the project are at least prepared with concepts that are heavy on outdoor dining.

“We had geared this for the outdoors and it was very fortuitous for us, but could we afford to operate like this forever? No,” Mike Morton Jr., the Brigantine Restaurants CEO, told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“We are hoping that by later this year or early next year, we will be able to get back to normal operations. This is not ideal for any of us in this industry; however, we understand the pandemic and the need to be careful.”

In the meantime, the views will help draw visitors, too: The $25 million project features a public walkway with panoramic views and a public viewing deck with chairs and tables, and portions of the buildings incorporate glass dome shapes that keep the sight-lines open.

Visitors can get food and drink from Brigatine Seafood and Oyster Bar, Miguel’s Cocina, Ketch Grill & Taps, and Portside Coffee & Gelato.

