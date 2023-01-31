SAN DIEGO — Fans of sad girl indie music rejoice: Boygenius is coming to San Diego.

The supergroup — comprised of indie music heavyweights Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Daucus and Julien Baker — are set to headline the traveling concert festival, Re:SET, and their first stop is Snapdragon Stadium on June 2.

Re:SET is a new three-day music festival with an interesting twist: the headliner on each day curated the lineup for their respective day.

Along with Boygenius who will be performing on the event’s first day, LCD Soundsystem and Steve Lacy will headline days two and three of the festival on June 3 and June 4 respectively.

Indie breakout artists Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange will be opening up the day for Boygenius on Day 1 of Re:SET’s San Diego stop.

Jamie XX, Idles and Big Freedia are set to play before LCD Soundsystem on day two; while James Blake, Toro y Moi and Fousheé will perform before Lacy on day three.

This announcement comes after the group surprised fans last week with a drop of three songs off their first full album, called “the record,” that is set to release on March 31.

While each of the artists each has multiple albums of their own, their self-titled debut EP has been a cult classic since it’s release in 2018, with songs like “Me & My Dog” and “Souvenir” racking up over 30 million streams each.

Tickets for Re:SET in San Diego are available here

Pre-sale registration for the Re:SET festival is open now through Thursday, Feb. 9. Tickets through the pre-sale will be available for purchase starting Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

Public ticket sales for the concert festival will begin Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

After San Diego, the concert festival will move to 11 other cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.