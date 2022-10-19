The Museum of Neon Art, located in Glendale, aquired the 46-year-old “K” sign from Knott’s Berry Farm. (The Musuem of Nean Art)

The iconic “K” sign from Knott’s Berry Farm has a new home.

The Museum of Neon Art, located in Glendale, acquired the 46-year-old sign from the theme park on Oct. 10, the museum announced on Instagram. Eric Lynxwiler, board president for the Museum of Neon Art and a Knott’s Berry Farm historian, has advocated for preserving neon signs like the “K.”

“I’m overjoyed that the Museum of Neon Art can be a caretaker for this icon of Buena Park and Southern California’s beloved theme park,” Lynxwiler said in a statement.

Knott’s Berry Farm removed the original sign, which sat atop the Sky Tower and Sky Jump parachute thrill ride since 1976, replacing it with a replica sign for the park’s 100th anniversary.

According to the theme park website, the new sign includes 6,000 LED lights and can project over 16 million color combinations.

The original sign will join the ranks of other iconic neon art, such as Anaheim motel signs that once greeted Disneyland guests.

The acquisition of the original “K” sign is the museum’s tallest neon sign. The “K” is 20 feet tall and weighs 5,000 pounds.