Ice rinks open in San Diego: Where to hit the ice this holiday season

CORONADO, Calif. — Monday marks the return of beachfront ice skating in Coronado, one of several opportunities to hit the ice this holiday season.

Hotel del Coronado’s ice rink, featuring impressive views of the Pacific, opens to the public at 4 p.m. on Nov. 22. Reservations are recommended for the annual event, called Skating by the Sea. Tickets are $35, which includes skate rental and a 90-minute session on the ice.

Rady Children’s Ice Rink at Liberty Station opened for the season on Thursday. Located at 2875 Dewey Road, the rink is open 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. each day except for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Tickets include skate and helmet rental and cost $15 for adults, $13 for children and $10 for Rady Children’s staff or military members with identification. Organizers are asking unvaccinated attendees to wear masks and proceeds from the ice rink benefit the Thriving After Cancer program at Rady Children’s.

A third ice rink opened Nov. 12 in East County. The Viejas Outlet Center Ice Rink at 5003 Willows Road is open daily from 3-10 p.m. until Jan 2. Check the schedule for holiday hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. Tickets for rental skates and a 90 minute session on the ice are $20 for adults and teens and $18 for children 12 and younger.