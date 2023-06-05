SAN DIEGO — October 13 is going to be a “Good Day” in San Diego when Ice Cube takes the stage for an old-school rap concert.

The rap music pioneer, actor and media mogul will headline the Magic 92.5 Throwback Jam at Pechanga Arena on Friday, Oct. 13, it was announced Monday.

Joining Ice Cube on stage will be hip hop and rap legends Warren G, Rob Base, Sugar Hill Gang, Lighter Shade of Brown, and Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio of the Furious Five.

A special surprise guest will also appear at the show. Their identity will be revealed at a later date.

Tickets for the Throwback Jam go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here. Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. with the promo code “ICECUBESD”.

The price for tickets will range from $45 to $175, according to AXS.

Ice Cube, who rose to fame as part of the rap group N.W.A before launching a successful solo career with hits like “It Was a Good Day” and “Check Yo Self,” is known as an icon in the West Coast old-school rap genre. He has also acted in, written and directed a number of films and television shows.

The concert is being presented by the Pacific Concert Group and local radio station Magic 92.5.

Ice Cube joins a growing list of major acts set to headline Pechanga Arena in 2023 including Erykah Badu, Blink-182, Luis Miguel, Bert Kreischer, Romeo Santos, Jo Koy, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band and Depeche Mode.

Pechanga Arena is located as 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard. Their box office is open on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.