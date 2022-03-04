(WJW) – Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are raising funds for refugee and humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine as Russia continues its assault on the country.

The actors started a GoFundMe campaign Thursday, vowing in a video that their family will match up to $3 million.

A statement released by Kunis said, in part:

“Today, I am a proud Ukrainian. While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support.”

The campaign says the donations will benefit Flexport.org, which is sending shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova.

It’s also benefitting Airbnb.org, which recently offered to house up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees for free.

The goal is to reach $30 million. As of Friday morning, the campaign has raised more than $3.1 million.

Anyone who wants to donate to the cause can do so here.