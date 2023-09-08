SAN DIEGO — It’s like an eight day holiday for San Diego foodies when this biannual event makes it’s return.
San Diego Restaurant Week will bring an abundance of fall flavors just one day after the autumn equinox on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Presented by the California Restaurant Association, over 100 participating restaurants throughout San Diego County will offer daily dining deals until Sunday, Oct. 1.
Prix-fixe menu options will be available at participating restaurants, with discounted deals at casual and five-star restaurants.
To put that in perspective, foodies can enjoy two-course lunches and three-course dinners starting at just $20 and increasing in $10 increments.
Here’s a list of the restaurants involved in San Diego Restaurant Week:
North County
— Vintana
— Piper at at The Seabird Resort
East County
— Giardino
— The Mental Bar — Coffee, Tea & Wellness
South Bay
Coronado
— Peohe’s
La Jolla
— Red O
San Diego
— Allegro
— Bronze Bird Food Wine & Spirits
— Covewood
— Provisional Kitchen at Pendry San Diego
— URBANA Mexican Gastronomy & Mixology
Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcomed too.