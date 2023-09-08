SAN DIEGO — It’s like an eight day holiday for San Diego foodies when this biannual event makes it’s return.

San Diego Restaurant Week will bring an abundance of fall flavors just one day after the autumn equinox on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Presented by the California Restaurant Association, over 100 participating restaurants throughout San Diego County will offer daily dining deals until Sunday, Oct. 1.

Prix-fixe menu options will be available at participating restaurants, with discounted deals at casual and five-star restaurants.

To put that in perspective, foodies can enjoy two-course lunches and three-course dinners starting at just $20 and increasing in $10 increments.

Here’s a list of the restaurants involved in San Diego Restaurant Week:

North County

— Pamplemousse Grille

— Draft Republic San Marcos

— Vintana

— 20|Twenty

— 333 Pacific

— Piper at at The Seabird Resort

— Toasted Gastrobrunch

— Casa de Bandini

— Ponto Lago

— Glass Box

East County

— Antica Trattoria

— Giardino

— Terra American Bistro

— Zest Wine Bistro

— Casa Gabriela

— Pioneer BBQ

— Smokey and the Brisket

— The Mental Bar — Coffee, Tea & Wellness

South Bay

— Balsamico Italian Kitchen

— Sea180 Coastal Tavern

Coronado

— Peohe’s

La Jolla

— Red O

— Beaumont’s Eatery

— George’s at the Cove

— Oceana Coastal Kitchen

— Piazza 1909

— The French Gourmet

— The Shores Restaurant

San Diego

— 94th Aero Squadron

— Allegro

— Antica Trattoria

— Blanco Tacos + Tequila

— Bleu Bohème

— Bronze Bird Food Wine & Spirits

— The Butcher’s Cut

— C Level Lounge

— Cafe Coyote

— California English

— City Cruises

— Coaster Saloon

— Coasterra

— Cori Pastificio Trattoria

— Covewood

— Del’s Hideout

— Dockside 1953

— Farmer’s Bottega

— Farmer’s Table Little Italy

— Great Maple Dinette

— Greystone Steakhouse

— Harley Gray Kitchen and Bar

— Island Prime

— La Gran Terraza

— La Bonne Table

— LAVO Italian Restaurant

— Melting Pot

— One Door North

— Osteria Panevino

— Pacific Social

— Prince Street Pizza

— Provisional Kitchen at Pendry San Diego

— Rei do Gado

— Saint James French Diner

— Saltwater

— STK San Diego

— Terra American Bistro

— The Desmond

— The Field Irish Pub

— The Prado

— The Seventh House

— The Smoking Goat

— Top of the Market

— URBANA Mexican Gastronomy & Mixology

Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcomed too.