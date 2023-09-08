SAN DIEGO — It’s like an eight day holiday for San Diego foodies when this biannual event makes it’s return.

San Diego Restaurant Week will bring an abundance of fall flavors just one day after the autumn equinox on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Presented by the California Restaurant Association, over 100 participating restaurants throughout San Diego County will offer daily dining deals until Sunday, Oct. 1.

Prix-fixe menu options will be available at participating restaurants, with discounted deals at casual and five-star restaurants.

To put that in perspective, foodies can enjoy two-course lunches and three-course dinners starting at just $20 and increasing in $10 increments.

Here’s a list of the restaurants involved in San Diego Restaurant Week:

North County

Pamplemousse Grille

Draft Republic San Marcos

Vintana

20|Twenty

333 Pacific

Piper at at The Seabird Resort

Toasted Gastrobrunch

Casa de Bandini

Ponto Lago

Glass Box

East County

Antica Trattoria

Giardino

Terra American Bistro

Zest Wine Bistro

Casa Gabriela

Pioneer BBQ

Smokey and the Brisket

The Mental Bar — Coffee, Tea & Wellness

South Bay

Balsamico Italian Kitchen

Sea180 Coastal Tavern

Coronado

Peohe’s

La Jolla

Red O 

Beaumont’s Eatery

George’s at the Cove 

Oceana Coastal Kitchen

Piazza 1909

The French Gourmet

The Shores Restaurant

San Diego

94th Aero Squadron

Allegro

Antica Trattoria

Blanco Tacos + Tequila

Bleu Bohème

Bronze Bird Food Wine & Spirits

The Butcher’s Cut

C Level Lounge

Cafe Coyote

California English

City Cruises

Coaster Saloon

Coasterra

Cori Pastificio Trattoria

Covewood

Del’s Hideout

Dockside 1953

Farmer’s Bottega

Farmer’s Table Little Italy

Great Maple Dinette

Greystone Steakhouse

Harley Gray Kitchen and Bar

Island Prime

La Gran Terraza

La Bonne Table

LAVO Italian Restaurant

Melting Pot

One Door North

Osteria Panevino

Pacific Social

Prince Street Pizza

Provisional Kitchen at Pendry San Diego

Rei do Gado

Saint James French Diner

Saltwater

STK San Diego

Terra American Bistro

The Desmond

The Field Irish Pub

The Prado

The Seventh House

The Smoking Goat

Top of the Market

URBANA Mexican Gastronomy & Mixology

Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcomed too.