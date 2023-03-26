SAN DIEGO — After a stunning EP release, GRAMMY-nominated singer songwriter Hozier announced he is coming to San Diego this fall.

The Irish musician, known for tracks like “Take Me to Church” and “Like Real People Do,” will be performing at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m., as part of his 2023 North American tour.

Tickets for the San Diego stop are already on sale on Ticketmaster here.

This announcement comes after Hozier released a three-song EP called “Eat Your Young,” which is the first release of songs from the musician’s third studio album, “Unreal Unearth.”

The full album is set to be released sometime this summer.

The “Unreal Unearth” North American tour will kick off in St. Louis, MO on Sept. 9.

Hozier will be stopping by 25 cities on the tour, including stops at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City, Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheater and the Hollywood Bowl.

Andrew Hozier-Byrne, known artistically as Hozier, broke into the music scene back in 2013 with his debut single, “Take Me To Church.” The single has since been certified Diamond — the 103rd song ever to do so — earlier this month.

Over the last decade, his first two albums, a self-titled record and “Wasteland, Baby!”, have both hit Multi-Platinum, garnering both public and critical acclaim.

Escondido-local and alternative singer, Madison Cunningham, will be supporting Hozier on the tour. Cunningham has released three studio albums, including “Reveler” which won the GRAMMY for Best Folk Album earlier this year.