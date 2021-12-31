PASADENA, Calif. — The 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda will air live this Saturday morning, and there are many ways you’ll be able to see the iconic New Year’s Day event from the comfort of your own home.

While the parade itself begins at 8 a.m. PST this Saturday, our coverage will start earlier. You can watch on TV with FOX 5, online at fox5sandiego.com and on the FOX 5 app.

The New Year’s Day celebration is back following the parade’s cancellation in 2021, the first time that’s happened since World War II.

The 5 1/2-mile route will feature the traditional floral-decorated floats, marching bands and equestrian units.

This year, the Tournament of Roses chose “Dream. Believe. Achieve” as the event’s theme and selected LeVar Burton to be the grand marshal. The actor and director is known for his role in “Star Trek” and “Roots,” as well as for being the host and executive producer of the long-running PBS Kids educational TV series “Reading Rainbow.”

For the early birds out there, as well as those who wish to take a holiday stroll down memory lane, our coverage kicks off at 2 a.m. with a showing of the 113th Rose Parade. That will be followed by an encore presentation of the 123rd Rose Parade at 4 a.m.

Next, we’ll take you behind the scenes with a couple of hours of previews.

6 a.m.: Backstage at the Parade

7 a.m.: Rose Parade Countdown

Then it’s on to the highly anticipated New Year’s tradition.

8 a.m.: The 133rd Rose Parade Presented by Honda

The parade airs live for two commercial-free hours, with hosts Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and KTLA’s own Micah Ohlman once again giving you the rundown on each tournament entry.

Want to watch the Rose Parade but still sleep in? We’ve got you covered, too. An encore presentation is scheduled to air at 10 a.m.

Last but not least, FOX 5 sister station KTLA is bringing back its popular “band cam” for 2022. If you’re a fan of any of the marching bands slated to take part in the parade — or just enjoy watching marching bands, period — a raw, unedited feed is once again on KTLA’s Facebook page.

The 2022 Rose Parade marks the 75th consecutive television broadcast of the event, including last year’s pre-produced special that replaced the typical festivities, which were canceled mainly due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines from the state.

The floats and bands that were supposed to take part in the 2021 Rose Parade were invited back, according to the Tournament of Roses.