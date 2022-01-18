How to visit San Diego museums for half off in February

SAN DIEGO – Visiting some of San Diego’s world-class museums and cultural attractions will be cheaper for guests throughout the month of February.

Starting Feb. 1, residents and visitors will be able to get into more than 45 local museums at half price as part of the annual Museum Month promotion, the San Diego Museum Council said Tuesday. Those seeking the deal must pick up a discount pass from one of more than 75 libraries throughout San Diego County as well as local Macy’s stores.

The pass is free and can be used at participating sites for up to four half-price admission tickets.

Museums participating in the promotion include:

More information on the promotion is available online by clicking or tapping here.