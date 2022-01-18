How to visit San Diego museums for half off in February

SAN DIEGO – Visiting some of San Diego’s world-class museums and cultural attractions will be cheaper for guests throughout the month of February.
Starting Feb. 1, residents and visitors will be able to get into more than 45 local museums at half price as part of the annual Museum Month promotion, the San Diego Museum Council said Tuesday. Those seeking the deal must pick up a discount pass from one of more than 75 libraries throughout San Diego County as well as local Macy’s stores.
The pass is free and can be used at participating sites for up to four half-price admission tickets.
Museums participating in the promotion include:
- Adobe Chapel Museum
- Birch Aquarium at Scripps
- Bonita Museum & Cultural Center
- California Center for the Arts, Escondido Museum
- California Surf Museum
- Coronado Historical Association
- Fleet Science Center: IMAX not included in the promotion
- Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House
- Heritage of the Americas Museum
- Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) Central
- Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) North
- JA Cooley Museum
- Japanese Friendship Garden
- Junipero Serra Museum (SOHO)
- La Jolla Historical Society
- Lemon Grove Parsonage Museum
- Living Coast Discovery Center
- Maritime Museum of San Diego
- Marston House Museum and Gardens (SOHO)
- MCRD Command Museum
- Mingei International Museum
- Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum
- Mission San Luis Rey
- Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, Downtown
- Museum of Making Music
- Museum of Photographic Arts
- New Americans Museum
- San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts
- San Diego History Center
- San Diego Air and Space Museum
- San Diego Archaeological Center
- San Diego Automotive Museum
- San Diego Botanic Garden: Pass may be used for entrance to the Garden on one day only. Ticket reservations are required.
- San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum: Passes may only be used once and excludes special events.
- San Diego Chinese Historical Museum
- San Diego Model Railroad Museum
- San Diego Museum of Art
- San Diego Natural History Museum (The NAT): Passes may only be used once and excludes special events.
- Santa Ysabel General Store (SOHO)
- The New Children’s Museum
- Tijuana Estuary Visitor Center
- USS Midway Museum
- Vanguard Culture
- Visions Art Museum
- Warner-Carrillo Ranch House (SOHO)
- Women’s Museum of California
More information on the promotion is available online by clicking or tapping here.