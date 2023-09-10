JULIAN, Calif. — It’s unlikely that you’ll stumble across a pack of wolves in San Diego County, but not impossible.

In fact, there are 29 wolves in six packs inhabiting a space in Julian that’s open to the public.

The California Wolf Center (CWC), a conservation and research facility, is welcoming guests to come learn about wolves and their role in the ecosystem.

Last week, the center announced upcoming tours that will launch this fall. Guests will be given an opportunity to interact with the wolves.

Here’s a breakdown of those tours:

— Apple Days Enrichment Tours: CWC says this tour is returning this fall with additional dates added due to its popularity. During these special tours visitors will have a chance to toss apple-based enrichment items to the wolves. The dates for this tour are Sept. 16, 23 and 24.

—Howl-o-Ween Tours: CWC will host its third annual Howl-O-Ween tours on Oct. 28 and 29. During this event, wolves will be treated by guests to special Halloween-themed enrichment items like pumpkins. The center says a “spooky setting” will be presented and costumes are welcomed.

— Wolf Tours in Spanish: CWC will begin offering its wolf conservation tours in Spanish this fall. The “Recorrido de la Conservation de Lobos” tours will be offered on the first Sunday of each month. The center says this tour was created in an effort to share their conservation message with additional audiences.

“We all know that fall is the perfect time to explore Julian, as the days shorten, the weather cools off and the colors start to change,” said CWC Executive Director, Theresa Kosen. “Whether you’re a local or a visitor, a tour of the California Wolf Center is a great addition to your Julian trip, offering a rare opportunity to experience wolves up close and learn more about these incredible, but often misunderstood, creatures and what is being done to help protect them.”

California Wolf Center wolves are seen. v

California Wolf Center wolves are seen. (California Wolf Center)

California Wolf Center wolves are seen. (Courtesy of Betty Bird)

Advanced reservations are required to visit CWC’s conservation facility. For those who can’t make it to one of the above tour dates, public guided tours are offered Friday through Monday. Private group tours are available on weekdays.

CWC will also host a special edition of its ongoing webinar series entitled “Wolf Myths & Legends” during Wolf Awareness Week on Oct. 17. The event will delve into wolf myths and legends from around the world.

“For animal-lovers, this is a unique addition to your bucket list and an experience you won’t find anywhere else,” said Kosen.