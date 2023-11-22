SAN DIEGO — “It’s beginning to look at a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go.” As the bells start ringing, San Diegans can sing along to holiday carols while listening to local radio.

No matter where you are, “The Christmas Station” on KyXy 96.5 will be bringing cheer to the airwaves from now through December to help get listeners in the holiday spirit.

When you’re not blaring the radio while driving to the mall to finish up gift shopping, the jolly tunes can still be heard on any mobile or smart device with the Audacy App.

As for times spent at home baking cookies or decorating this year’s tree, San Diegans can listen to the” “The Christmas Station” with any smart speakers.

This can be done by saying, “Alexa, play Kicksy ninety-six point five” or “hey Google, play Kicksy ninety-six point five.”

The best of the best in holiday music can also be heard by clicking on KyXy 96.5’s music player online.

So, what are the most popular Christmas songs?

According to YouTube’s “Most Played Christmas Songs 2023” list, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” is most streamed on the platform.

“Last Christmas” by Wham! was second on the list, followed by The Tenors’ “I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm” at third, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Canon” as fourth most played on YouTube.

It’s time to give in to the season, San Diego — Christmas is coming!