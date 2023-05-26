SAN DIEGO — For those planning a visit to the San Diego County Fair this summer, don’t miss out on what the Del Mar Fairgrounds has called “the best deal in town.”

County Fair organizers are offering discounts on admission, parking, public transportation, rides, games and more for eager fairgoers in the region. Instead of breaking the bank, check out your options when it comes to saving a few bucks.

The following deals are meant to keep the annual event accessible and affordable to all San Diegans, said the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Parking deals

Fair attendees who want to park close to the event with entry at the Main Gate and the Solana Gate can save $5 by purchasing general parking online ahead of time. Remember, pre-paid parking is only valid for the date selected at the point of purchase.

For those who aren’t in a hurry, free parking is available at Torrey Pines High School. Fairgoers who choose to take advantage of this deal will be shuttled to and from the event at designated pickup spots.

Public transit deals

With just one ticket, fairgoers can beat traffic and gain entry to the fair with a unique deal offered by the North County Transit District (NCTD) and the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS). It’s called the Fair Tripper ticket and it can be purchased at NCTD ticket vending machines at COASTER and SPRINTER stations. Prices start at just $15 for weekdays.

Ticket deals

Saving a few bucks on fair admission is as easy as heading to any San Diego County Albertsons or Vons grocery store for a special promotional code. This deal can be used for any day of the fair when tickets are purchased online.

If you plan on taking children to the fair, the Del Mar Fairgrounds said that Fridays are the best day to go if you’re on a budget, as the fair offers free admission for kids ages 12 and younger. The discount amounts to a savings of $17 per child, the Fairgrounds said. More good news: children ages 5 and younger are admitted for free every day.

For military personnel, discount admission tickets are also available through GovX. This is offered to active duty, veterans, reservists, retirees, dependents and DoD employees. All you need to snag this deal is a military ID.

Ride and game deals

For the best bang for your buck, ride-lovers should take advantage of Pepsi Pay-One-Price Ride Day. This pass gives fairgoers unlimited Fun Zone or Kids Zone rides for one price from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on any Wednesday and Thursday in June.

Those who purchase ride wristbands early — no later than June 6 — can save $4. Plus, discount codes are available at any San Diego County 7–Eleven stores that can save fairgoers an additional $5. All you have to do is by purchase any two 20-ounce Pepsi bottles. These are online deals only, coupons will not be accepted at onsite ticket booths.

Also available online is the Passport to Savings green coupon book, which includes over 100 offers with big savings for fairgoers on food, rides, shopping and attractions. Valued at more than $1,000, according to event organizers, this coupon book can be secured for just $5.

Last but not least, there is the BlastPass option. Fairgoers can purchases these passes before June 6 and get 25% more credits. The Del Mar Fairgrounds say this will allow riders to take some extra trips around the Giant Wheel, the Wave Swinger and more.

The 2023 San Diego County Fair will run from June 7 to July 4 and will feature art, educational exhibits, livestock, fun, games, rides, food, music, entertainment, shopping and more. Take advantage of these deals to ensure you get in on all the summer fun.