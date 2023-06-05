SAN DIEGO — AMC is setting up its “We Make Movies Better” summer with special, discounted screenings of favorites for the whole family.

Called the “Summer Movie Camp” program, AMC will have reduced price tickets to select movies at participating theaters for either $3 on Wednesdays or $5 on Saturdays from June until August.

This summer’s special will mark the first time the movie theater chain will be offering it since 2019, returning with familiar names like “Shrek 2,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “Kung Fu Panda” and “The Secret Life of Pets.”

A full list of the slate of family-friendly flicks offered for the Summer Movie Camp reduced ticket price can be found below:

June 3, June 7 – “DC League of Super Pets”

June 10, June 14 – “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

June 17, June 21 – “Paw Patrol: The Movie”

June 24, June 28 – “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

July 1, July 5 – “Kung Fu Panda”

July 8, July 12 – “Trolls World Tour”

July 15, July 19 – “Mummies”

July 22, July 26 – “The Secret Life of Pets”

July 29, August 2 – “Boss Baby: Family Business”

August 5, August 9 – “Shrek 2”

August 12, August 16 – “Sing 2”

August 19, August 23 – “The Croods: A New Age”

August 26, August 30 – “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

More than 400 AMC locations will be screening these features over the summer, while four San Diego theaters will be participating:

Tickets for one of the Summer Movie Camp program special features can be purchased here.

This reduced-price ticket program joins other savings programs offered at AMC, including the 30% matinee tickets and discounts for students, seniors and members of the military.