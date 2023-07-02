SAN DIEGO — With blockbuster tours sweeping across the nation this year, the demand for concert tickets has skyrocketed in the United States, as music lovers try to secure a seat for their favorite artist’s show.

Whether its for Beyoncé or Taylor Swift, concertgoers have demonstrated a willingness to splurge for their tickets, but just how far does the inclination to break the bank for a show go?

A nationwide survey from Casino.org sought to answer that question.

The company found that, on average, Americans are willing to spend a hefty $728.49 to attend their dream concert or festival, encompassing the cost of tickets, travel and accommodations.

According to the company, music devotees are setting aside about 13% of their monthly income to spend on concert tickets, averaging out to about $269.93 spent on tickets.

For favorable seats, about 61.1% of respondents said they’d be willing to drop even more, cashing out an additional $124.92 on average.

However, the tickets people are purchasing aren’t just for shows at their local concert venue. Respondents to the survey said they’d be willing to travel roughly 405.7 miles to attend a concert.

According to the study, the primary mode of travel concertgoers will take to get to their dream show is by car, with about 73.7% of respondents saying they’d happily drive hundreds of miles. Airplane travel came in second as the preferred method of transportation to get to out-of-town shows, with about 20.2% of respondents saying that’s how they’d get to their dream concert.

Most concertgoers, however, do not stay overnight when they travel for concerts or music festivals, the study found. Only about 34.4% of respondents said they’d book a hotel room or some other kind of accommodation for their concert-going purposes, with an average cost of about $286.06.

When broken-down by state, California surprisingly was not the top spender for concert-going — Montana came in first, with residents willing to pay an average of $1,427.14 to see live music. North Dakota came in a close second, as respondents from that state said they would dish out an average of $1,391.29 for the same experience.

California-based music lovers expressed readiness to spend an average of $764.52 on their dream concert, according to the survey.

From Springsteen to Swift to Stevie, there’s no shortage of must-see concerts for music lovers this year, but you might need to be prepared to spend a pretty penny.

Methodology: Casino.org conducted two nationwide surveys of concertgoers in the United States using a data collection tool. Respondents were asked the following questions:

How far are you willing to travel for your dream concert or music festival?

How would you travel to your dream concert or music festival?

How much are you willing to spend on tickets to see your favorite artist?

What percentage of your monthly income would that be?

Are you willing to splurge more on tickets for better seats? If yes, how much more?

Do you typically stay overnight for concerts or music festivals? If yes, how much do you typically spend on accommodations?

