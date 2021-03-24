Houston Tumlin, child star from ‘Taladega Nights,’ dies at 28

Actor Houston Tumlin arrives at the premiere of “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” at Mann’s Grauman Chinese Theater on July 26, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include the correct photo of Tumlin.

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — Houston Tumlin, who starred as a child in Will Ferrell’s “Taladega Nights,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 28.

The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, TMZ and the Wrap confirmed.

Tumlin is best known for playing the swear-happy 10-year-old Bobby Walker in the 2006 comedy “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

The film was Tumlin’s only acting credit, according to the International Movie Database.

Per TMZ, Tumlin was serving in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell as recently as 2015. He also reportedly worked other jobs, including repairing telephone lines.

