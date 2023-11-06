SAN DIEGO — Choo, choo, all aboard!

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is providing free rides on its iconic Balboa Park Miniature Train to celebrate 75 years of fun, the organization said in a press release Monday. The offer is available on Monday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The antique train, which is one of only around 50 remaining G16 models, takes riders on a three-minute, half-mile trip through four acres of Balboa Park.

One child will be selected by the San Diego Zoo as “honorary engineer” of the train every 30 minutes, according to zoo officials. They will receive a free train kit, whistle and hat.

Guests can find the miniature train outside the San Diego Zoo’s main exit at 2920 Zoo Drive.