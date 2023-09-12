Wahlberg posing with a fan at a San Diego Northgate grocery store on Sat. Sept. 8, 2023. (Courtesy of Jose Suarez)

SAN DIEGO — Shoppers at a San Diego grocery store got a special surprise last weekend when actor Mark Wahlberg paid them a visit to promote his tequila brand.

The Hollywood star stopped by the Northgate Market in Southcrest at 1410 43rd Street on Saturday, Sept. 8, taking pictures and signing bottles of his liquor, Flecha Azul Tequila. His appearance was part of a statewide tour of local grocery stores.

In a video shared to TikTok, shocked shoppers and Northgate Market employees can be seen circling around the express lane check-out to meet Wahlberg during the casual meet-and-greet. The video can be found in the player below.

Wahlberg moved into the tequila business in January 2022 with a purchase of a partial ownership stake in Flecha Azul. According to reports at the time, investing in the then two-year-old brand was a no brainer.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Wahlberg said he and the founders had “so many things in common … everything that they’ve done is so similar to what I’m trying to build on my own, one step at a time.”

Wahlberg is the latest celebrity to make an impromptu appearance in San Diego County. Late last month, Prince Harry stopped by a Chula Vista screening of the upcoming Netflix documentary series “Heart of Invictus.”

Back in March, “Breaking Bad” stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul held scheduled bottle signings at two San Diego-area stores to promote their mezcal, Dos Hombres.

Wahlberg’s tequila, Flecha Azul, can be purchased at select stores in San Diego County.