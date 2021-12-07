Holiday lights in San Diego that will mesmerize you

SAN DIEGO, CA – NOVEMBER 30: Photos of the Holiday Market in Gallagher Square at Petco Park on November 30, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres)

SAN DIEGO — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as San Diegans deck out their communities with holiday lighting.

From trees and lamp posts to homes and courtyards, residents know how to express the joy of the festive season.

Wondering just how lit the area is during the holidays? Look no further than these Christmas light displays throughout the county:

SAN DIEGO

Balboa Park



Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo: The San Diego Zoo presents Aurora, a 3D experience with lights and music. The cost is $75 per adult and $35 per child; nonmembers add Zoo admission. Also, see the lighted Front Street Toog Tree choreographed to a holiday soundtrack every 30 minutes.

Jungle Bells celebration at the San Diego Zoo. (San Diego Zoo)

Bankers Hill



The Forward House in Bankers Hill: Every season since 1998, the historic Forward House, located at 108 Ivy St., is adorned with lights.

Downtown

Holiday Market at Petco Park: Not only will visitors be able to enjoy food, beverage and artisan vendors, but the market in Gallagher Square features lights on a beautifully decorated 30-foot Christmas tree, a carousel and a mesmerizing colorful candy cane lane. The event costs $14 per adult and $10 for kids ages 1-14. It is open from 4:00- 10 p.m. daily until Dec. 24.

Photos of the Holiday Market in Gallagher Square at Petco Park on November 30, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres)

Mission Bay

Mission Bay Christmas Boat Parade of Lights: Watch for free as boats garnished in lights sail around Mission Bay. The best view for the parade is from Crown Point, east of Vacation Island or the west side of Fiesta Island. Don’t miss out on the event that takes place Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. from Quivira Basin.

San Diego Bay

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights: The tradition returns Sundays Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m., drawing an estimated 100,000 residents and visitors to the shore to watch about 80 boats decorated to fit this year’s theme: “12 Days of Christmas.”

Tierrasanta

Belardo Lights: Located at 5306 Belardo Drive, Randy and Brandon Schimka have created a computerized Christmas light display for their home that helps raise money for those affected by Autism.

CORONADO

Hotel del Coronado: The “At First Light” Lightshow Spectacular features the Del’s historic pine trees draped in thousands of sparkling lights with holiday music and snow flurries. Oh, and there’s a beachfront ice rink for those who want to feel the winter spirit.

EAST COUNTY

Alpine

Viejas Outlets: Stroll through pathways featuring thousands of dazzling lights. While you’re there, take a spin on the largest outdoor ice rink in Southern California.

Santee

Starlight Circle: Dozens of homes on West Glendon Circle and East Glendon Circle are decorated during the month of December following holiday themes. You can even buy homemade kettle corn from residents. Most homeowners have their lights on from about 5:30- 10:00 p.m. daily until Christmas Day.

NORTH COUNTY

San Marcos

Christmas on Knob Hill: Beginning in 1988, this home at 1639 Knob Hill Rd. has grown to display over 85,000 lights and offers special visits from Santa every year. The lighting display can be seen from 5:00- 9:00 p.m. until Dec. 30, while Santa’s schedule is 6:30- 9:00 p.m. from Dec. 13 through Dec. 22.

Vista

Jingle Terrace Park: Be immersed with holiday lights depicting many of Vista’s special and unique amenities while in your car along the driving loop in Brengle Terrace Park. The event is free and runs through Dec. 23, from 5:30– 9 p.m. at 1200 Vale Terrace Drive.