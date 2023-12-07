SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego is set to put on A Christmas Wish Fireworks Show during this holiday season.

Starting this Saturday through Dec. 21, guests will be able to end the day with a pyrotechnic display every Friday, Saturday and Sunday this month, SeaWorld officials said in a press release. The fireworks show will change to become daily from Dec. 22- Dec. 31.

The show, which starts 10 minutes before the park closes, will feature heartwarming Christmas wishes told with festive-colored fireworks in the night sky.

Special firework displays will celebrate the Mission Bay Boat Parade on Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m., as well as Dec. 31 to bring in 2024 at 9 p.m.

SeaWorld San Diego is already decked out for the holidays with the iconic SkyTower Tree of Lights, O.P Otter’s Holiday Sing-A-Long, Mrs. Claus’s Christmas Parade, live reindeer and more as part of its Christmas Celebration. These events happen on select dates through Jan. 7.