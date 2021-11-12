Holiday celebrations kick off at Disneyland Resort

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Holiday celebrations at the Disneyland Resort begin Friday with the return of beloved traditions and a new after-hours event this year.

FOX 5’s Heather Lake was live at the theme park Friday morning with a look at how families can celebrate the most magical time of year. Holiday festivities run from Nov. 12 to Jan. 9, 2022 with traditions like “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade, festive treats and merry attractions, including Mater’s Jingle Jamboree in Cars Land.

Tickets to Disney Merriest Nites, a new after-hours event at Disneyland Park on select nights, sold out after going on sale Sept. 14, according to the park website.