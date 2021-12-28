Holiday Bowl: America’s largest balloon parade underway in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — It’s America’s largest balloon parade: The Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade is winding its way through the Embarcadero Tuesday morning.

This map shows the new route for the Holiday Bowl Parade in 2021. (Photo: Port of San Diego)

More than 100,000 people were expected to gather along the route to watch the action for free from the street, though that may have been reduced a bit by dreary weather conditions. Grandstand seats were available for $25.

This year, a new route winds from the County Administration building, on Harbor Drive just south of Grape Street, down past the B Street and Broadway Piers before briefly turning left on Broadway and heading a block east to the corner of Broadway and Pacific Highway, where it will conclude.

This year’s theme is “New Beginnings” and features San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, an El Cajon native of recent no-hitter fame, as the grand marshal.

Want to watch the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade on TV? The festivities air on Bally Sports Network, which is home to Padres games.

The parade kicks off a full day of festivities downtown. The Holiday Bowl also brings the first football game ever to Petco Park.

You can watch UCLA vs North Carolina State on FOX 5 at 5 p.m. Coverage starts with a special edition of the FOX 5 News at 4 p.m. and then college pregame at 4:30 p.m.

Check out our full Holiday Bowl viewing guide, including transportation tips, parking information and more.