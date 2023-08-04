SAN DIEGO — While video stores have become a relic of the past, a new speakeasy pop-up coming to downtown San Diego is hitting rewind on the clock.

The Back 2 The Video Store speakeasy — opening on Aug. 12 — is throwing it back to the early aughts with a nostalgic, immersive cocktail experience inspired by video rental chains like Blockbuster.

Featuring everything from lava lamps and pog-playing stations to photo moments based on memorable scenes, the hidden video store bar will blast you back in time while also serving up delicious Y2K-era movie-themed cocktails and mocktails.

The concept of the speakeasy pop-up is the brainchild of the event advertising platform Bucket Listers, spearheaded by the company’s Head of Experiences Derek Berry.

During the interactive experience, guests can roam the store with a “classic membership” card in hand, browsing shelves of modeled after those full of VHS tapes waiting to be brought home.

But instead of selecting one of those grainy films, the aisles, sectioned off by ingredients (different cocktails, spirits and beers), will be full of libations guests can select for a “Videotender” to whip up at the check-out counter.

Drinks and popcorn at the “Back 2 the Video Store” speakeasy pop-up.

Wall with movie posters inside the “Back 2 The Video Store” pop-up.

Wall of VHS tapes on shelves at the “Back 2 the Video Store” pop-up speakeasy.

Tickets to the Back 2 The Video Store experience can be purchased for $20 online here. The purchase includes a 90-minute reservation and one drink. Additional food and drinks are available for purchase on-site.

The speakeasy, which will run through Sept. 23, can be found in downtown at 615 Broadway, just outside the Gaslamp Quarter.

Back 2 The Video Store has been set-up all over the country, including San Francisco and Chicago.