Here’s where your kids can visit Santa in San Diego this year

SAN DIEGO — After a pandemic year that had families getting creative to safely visit Santa around San Diego, there’s more of a sense of normalcy accompanying trips to see St. Nick in 2021.

This list has a variety of places where your kids can deliver their Christmas wishes to the big man in person — we all know a personal touch goes a long way. Click on the name of each location for booking and more information:

Santa by the sea? That’s So San Diego. You can get a photo with Santa next to Geppetto’s toy store in Seaport Village between Nov. 13 and Dec. 24.

There’s no appointment necessary and photos are generally available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, though that varies and you should check a detailed calendar online. Photos are $40 including tax and come on a flash drive, with add-ons starting at $5.

If you can’t get enough of jolly old St. Nick, you can also enjoy Seaport Village’s Breakfast with Santa event Dec. 11. Tickets are purchased ahead and start at $25 per person. More on Breakfast with Santa here.

Photos with Santa are available at the Westfield shopping centers in University City, Chula Vista, Escondido and Mission Valley, with daily visits from Nov. 18 to Dec. 24.

According to the experience operator, anyone is allowed to visit Santa and purchasing photos is optional. Pre-paid packages viewed online included $40 for five prints, $45 for five prints and digital download rights and $50 for seven prints with downloads and a postcard.

You can pre-book online, where a calendar shows dozens of appointments available outside of the final days before Christmas. Walk-up visits are available as space permits. Guests will have a choice between having their kids stand next to Santa or being “socially distanced by sitting on a bench” in front of him.

Book Santa visits at Westfield malls for the following locations:

The Fashion Valley mall is another centrally located option for San Diego Santa photos. The big man will be there daily between Nov. 12 and Dec. 24. The company running the experience is the same as the one at Westfield malls, so you can expect roughly the same.

You can pre-book online, where a calendar shows dozens of appointments available outside of the final days before Christmas. Walk-up visits are available as space permits.

Book Santa visits at Fashion Valley mall here.

For another unique option outside of a shopping center experience, check out the Botanic Wonderland organized by SDBG. It runs Dec. 4 and 5, Dec. 10 through 23 and Dec. 26 through 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The annual winter event features a variety of nighttime festivities for families strolling the gardens, and Santa Claus will be on site each night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. for photos.

Reservations should be made online ahead of time and designate a 30-minute window that your family can enter the attraction during. After that, you’re welcome to stay until closing. Tickets are $22 for adults and $14 for youth, with free entry for kids 2 and under. Seniors, military personnel and garden members get a discount.

Get your tickets on the San Diego Botanic Garden website.

If you’re an East County resident, Parkway Plaza in El Cajon could be a good option for your Santa visit. St. Nick will be available Nov. 23 through Dec. 24 at the shopping center.

You can book online ahead of time. A detailed pricing list is available on the Parkway Plaza website, with prices starting at $28 for two prints and additional prints for $10 each. A digital high-resolution download including up to eight images is available for $46.

“Santa will be welcoming guest to sit on his lap again this year! However, for those who wish, his setup will allow for physical distancing, and he will wear a mask upon request,” the mall’s website explains. “Santa and his crew are all vaccinated, tested regularly. Mask are required for unvaccinated guest throughout their entire Santa experience and time in the mall.”

Make your reservation for a Santa visit at Parkway Plaza here.

Haven’t found something that suits your fancy, or located outside the San Diego area? Cherry Hill Programs, which runs the events in Fashion Valley and Mission Valley, has a search tool with more locations.