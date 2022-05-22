SAN DIEGO – If you feel the need… the need to see “Top Gun: Maverick” before the rest of the general public, we’ve got some good news for you.

On Tuesday, May 24, movie theaters across San Diego will hold exclusive fan screenings for those dedicated film lovers who are unwilling to wait an extra 72 hours for the highly-anticipated “Top Gun” sequel– it’s been 36 years, can anyone blame them?

As of Sunday afternoon, seats at several San Diego area theaters are still available but are not expected to stick around for long– in other words, now is the time to feel the “need for speed” if you hope to be in attendance at one of the advanced screenings. You can purchase tickets for one of the showings by clicking HERE.

The good news is that even for those who cannot make it to a screening Tuesday, the Tom Cruise film will debut officially in theaters on Friday.

The story follows Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell returning to the Top Gun program years after his own graduation. This time around, fans will get to see Maverick as an instructor, training the next generation of pilots brave enough to face the skies.

Much like the original, “Top Gun: Maverick” was shot in the San Diego area, something that one of the film’s lead actors, Jon Hamm, said will excite locals.

“They’ll recognize a lot of the locations for sure,” Hamm said earlier this month.

The film’s cast and crew visited San Diego earlier this month for the premiere and red carpet event, held on the USS Midway.

You can check out the trailer for the upcoming film by clicking HERE.

