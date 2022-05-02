SAN DIEGO – SeaWorld San Diego is celebrating Military Appreciation Month by inviting U.S. veterans and active-duty military members to enjoy a free trip to the park, including three extra admission passes for family members and friends.

Those interested in the limited-time offer must sign up online before May 15 and the tickets must be used by Sunday, July 10. Valid military ID must be presented.

“It is an honor and privilege to provide military members and their families with a fun and enjoyable place to make lasting memories together,” Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said Monday in a news release. “Our steadfast commitment to members of the US military through the Waves of Honor program is our way of saying thank you. We want to show our utmost appreciation to all the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for our country, and to the families that support them.”

Outside of this current deal, active-duty military members can receive free one-day admission all year long.

“Whether it’s educational animal experiences or thrilling attractions, SeaWorld invites military families for a day of family fun on us,” SeaWorld officials said in a release.

To sign up for the promotion, click HERE.