SAN DIEGO — Some of country music’s hottest stars are set to take over San Diego’s Waterfront Park Saturday with the return of the touring festival “Boots In The Park.”

For the second time this year, the downtown park will be transformed into the county’s biggest country music party, featuring the likes of Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, Flo Rida and Niko Moon among others.

With hundreds anticipated to attend, here’s what country fans should know about the event before heading to the show.

What time does the festival run?

Gates will open at 1 p.m. for the event, with the first act expected to take to the “Boots In The Park” stage at 2 p.m. Headliner Kane Brown is slated to go on at 9:30 p.m., wrapping up around 11 p.m.

Entry requirements

The San Diego event is for adults over the age of 21. In addition to a ticket, guests have to show a valid, government-issued ID at the gate. Once concertgoers check in, re-entry at the venue is not allowed, organizers say.

How do I get to the event?

Parking is not available as part of the festival, according to organizers. Paid public parking is available at a number of lots in the area. However, festivalgoers are encouraged to utilize ride share, walking or other modes of transportation.

To avoid sitting in traffic, MTS encourages concertgoers to use the Trolley to get to and from their show. Festivalgoers can take either the Blue or Green Lines and get off at the County Center/Little Italy stop for a short walk to the venue.

Parking is free at all of MTS’ “Park and Ride” lots. A list of transit center lots along all three Trolley lines can be found here. Before heading out, MTS suggests planning your trip by using the MTS website or the PRONTO app.

For those driving to the event, be sure to plan around the closures to the southbound Interstate 5. All traffic will be diverted to the eastbound Interstate 8. From there, drivers headed to Waterfront Park can get to the festival can do so by taking southbound State Route 163.

What can I bring into the event?

Purses and handbags smaller than 12″x 6″x 12″ are allowed, as well as backpacks smaller than 12″x 8″x 4″, according to organizers. Standard-size beach towels, wrapped tampons, empty plastic water bottles, flags or handmade signs, sealed spray bottles of sunscreen, portable phone chargers and prescription medication are permitted as well.

Items not allowed into the venue include: blankets, umbrellas, cigarettes, vapes, e-cigs, water canteens, chairs, professional recording equipment, wagons, strollers, drugs or drug paraphernalia, outside food or beverages, frisbees, fireworks, coolers, drones, weapons, stickers or flyers, and tents.

All pets are also not permitted inside the venue, except for service animals. According to organizers, therapy or companion animals are not allowed under the exception.

The event will be cashless, so festivalgoers have no need to bring a couple dollar bills.