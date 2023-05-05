SAN DIEGO — The time has finally come — Snapdragon Stadium will host its first-ever concert on Saturday with Jimmy Buffett transforming San Diego into “Margaritaville.”

The icon will be joined by his Coral Reefer Band, plus special guests like GRAMMY Award-winner Jason Mraz and country music singer-songwriter Mac McAnally.

The much anticipated show comes after the original concert date was postponed due to health issues experienced by Buffet. The iconic singer took time off to recuperate, but is now ready to take the stage in America’s Finest City.

Snapdragon Stadium said fans with tickets to the original October 22, 2022 date should have received an email from Ticketmaster with information on how to get those passes honored at the rescheduled show.

For those still looking to snag a ticket to watch the “Trip Around the Sun” singer live, there are still seats available for purchase.

As it turns out, the San Diego Padres will be going head-to-head with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park on the same evening as the Jimmy Buffet concert.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System warned there may be high capacity crowds and long wait times in traffic due to these coinciding events.

For those heading to the show this weekend, here’s some helpful tips to avoid the crowd and make it to your destination on time.

Consider taking public transportation

MTS said the Green Line Trolley will provide concert-goers with direct service to and from the stadium every 15 minutes. Before the show, MTS said they will operate normal Trolley service and increase frequency after the show until crowds diminish.

Here’s a breakdown provided by MTS for travel to and from the Jimmy Buffet concert.

Pre-Event:

— Green Line will be running 15 minutes eastbound to Snapdragon through 10:07pm and westbound to Snapdragon through 8:22pm, when service will become every 30 minutes.

Post-Event:

–Green Line: MTS will run extra 15-minute westbound Trolley service from the Stadium until after midnight, with extra service as needed. The last Trolley to downtown will depart the Stadium Station at approximately midnight. MTS will run regularly-scheduled 30-minute service from the Stadium to Santee until 10:37 p.m., with additional service as needed. Service to Santee will be available until approximately 45 minutes after event ends. The final trip to SDSU will depart the Stadium Station at 12:07 a.m.

— UC San Diego Blue and Orange lines: MTS will run standard 30-minute service with one additional northbound Blue Line trip from Old Town to UTC at 12:01 a.m. Passengers intending to transfer to Blue Line should head to Trolley station immediately after concert, needing to depart Stadium Station by about 11:40pm to ensure transfer.

More information on MTS travel routes and times can be found here.

If driving, pre-purchase parking and arrive early

Snapdragon Stadium said tailgating is permitted for the Jimmy Buffet concert. In order to accommodate as many vehicles as possible, event organizers say concertgoers wishing to tailgate may do so in the area directly behind their vehicle.

The parking lots are set to open at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving to the stadium early may help to avoid high traffic times.

For fans planning to drive to the event, parking spots can be pre-purchased here.

Rideshare drop-off

Snapdragon Stadium said rideshare drop-offs and pick-ups are welcome on Mission Village Drive, which is located just north of Jacaranda Street (inside Gate 1). More details and a closer look at a map of the area can be found here.

‘It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere” has never had so much meaning — the stadium will open it’s doors to Jimmy Buffet fans at 5 p.m. and the show is set to start at 7 p.m.