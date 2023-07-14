SAN DIEGO — Country music superstar Morgan Wallen has finally arrived in San Diego with his “One Night at a Time” tour, playing two shows this weekend to sold-out crowds in Petco Park.

With thousands expected to head into downtown for the concert, here’s what fans should know before their show.

Getting in to Petco Park

All gates at Petco Park will open at 4 p.m. for both shows. A merchandise trailer will be available for fans on the exterior of Petco Park starting at 1 p.m. on both days.

Concertgoers are not permitted to bring in outside food or beverage, according to Petco Park, including factory sealed and reusable water bottles. A full list of prohibited items can be found here.

Petco Park’s regular bag policy will be in effect for the event, prohibiting all bags except for single compartment bags 7″ by 10″ or smaller, infant bags and medical bags. Mobile lockers are available for rent at the Premier Lot near the pedestrian bridge.

Stadium entry is dependent on the type of ticket a fan has. Information about where to get in based on your ticket can be found here.

Transit

To avoid sitting in traffic, MTS encourages concertgoers to use public transportation to get to and from their show.

All three MTS Trolley lines provide direct service to and from Petco Park, with some lines providing expanded service to accommodate the large crowds.

Those coming from North County or South Bay can hop on the UC San Diego Blue Line, while East County residents can use either the Green or Orange lines to head downtown.

Fans using the Trolley’s Green Line can get off at the Gaslamp Quarter, while concertgoers on all lines can disembark at 12th & Imperial.

Before the concert, all three lines will be running on standard MTS times. After the concert, service will be expanded for all three lines:

Green Line: 15-minute service until at least 45 minutes after the concert ends, with additional trips needed. 15-minute service towards Santee will start with the 10:08 p.m. departure from Gaslamp Quarter Station and the 10:06 p.m. departure from the 12th & Imperial Transit Center The final trips to Santee from those stations will depart at 11:36 p.m. and 11:38 p.m.

15-minute service until at least 45 minutes after the concert ends, with additional trips needed. UC San Diego Blue Line: 15-minute service departing from 12th & Imperial Transit Center towards UTC for over an hour in both directions after the concert. The added service departing 12th & Imperial Transit Center towards UTC will begin at 10:08 p.m. and will be extended to 11:38 p.m. Towards San Ysidro, the extended service will begin at 10:07 p.m. and end at 12:07 a.m.

15-minute service departing from 12th & Imperial Transit Center towards UTC for over an hour in both directions after the concert. Orange Line: 15-minute service will be available for at least 30 minutes after the concert ends, with additional service as needed. First trip eastbound will depart from the 12th & Imperial Transit Center at 10:26 p.m. and with a scheduled final trip at 11:56 p.m.

15-minute service will be available for at least 30 minutes after the concert ends, with additional service as needed.

MTS says concertgoers can save money and time on downtown parking by using one of the free parking and ride lots when riding the Trolley. A list of transit center lots along all three Trolley lines can be found here.

Before heading out, MTS suggests planning your trip by using the MTS website or the PRONTO app. All youth under 5 years old are able to ride for free, while kids ages 6 to 18 can ride for free with the Youth Opportunity Pass program.

Parking

Parking is available for ticket holders at all of the regular Petco Park lots.

Parking passes for the Padres Parkcade can be purchased ahead of time starting at $50. Pre-paid parking for the July 14 and July 15 show can be found on the MLB Ticketmaster website.

Tailgate Park, Horton Plaza Garage and the Lexus Premier Lot are available for unreserved general admission parking. However, those who plan to use general admission parking are encouraged to arrive early.

Tailgating is not permitted in the Tailgate Lot for this event.