SAN DIEGO — With the return of crisp autumn air, grim grinning ghosts have returned to revel in the Halloween season, bringing with them plenty of spooky experiences to San Diego County for thrill seekers to enjoy.

From haunted houses to immersive spooky carnivals, there are plenty of ways for fear-enthusiasts to feel the adrenaline rush of a bone-chilling scare.

Kick off the Halloween season right at one of these San Diego spook-filled events worthy for you to face your fears.

Here’s a round-up of spooky experiences across the county:

SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream

The spooky carnival returns to SeaWorld with the annual Howl-O-Scream event. Get a nighttime thrill with angry haunts in scare zones, houses of horrors and more. Delicious cocktails, beer and spirits will also be available to quench your thirst while watching electric live shows.

When: Sept. 29 through Oct. 31

Where: 500 SeaWorld Dr., San Diego, CA 92109

Admission: Starting at $41.99/person (Event is a separately ticketed nighttime event) Tickets available here Recommended for those of a “mature age”



Haunted Trail of Balboa Park

The annual outdoor horror experience, the Haunted Trail, returns to Balboa Park. Take a stroll through the park that’s you’re not soon to forget. Make your way through the mile long trail or visit the eXperiment Maze for a night full of scares.

When: Sept. 22 through Oct. 31

Where: 6th and Juniper at Marston Point, San Diego, CA 92103

Admission: Starting at $32.99/person Tickets available here Not recommended for children under 10 years old. Pregnant women, infants or children being carried are not allowed to enter.



The Haunted Amusement Park

The Haunted Amusement Park is a scare trail on the desolate grounds of the iconic San Diego-area amusement park Marshal Scotty’s Playland. Make your way through the remnants of the carnival rides from the 1960’s for hair-raising scares.

When: Sept. 29 through Oct. 31

Where: 14011 Ridge Hill, El Cajon, CA 92021

Admission: Starting at $25/per person; Free for children under 5 years old Tickets available here



‘Scream Zone’ at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

The “Trifecta of Terror” returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds in October, offering three bone-chilling experiences. In addition to the familiar favorites, a brand new attraction, the immersive carnival “Midway Madness,” will be debuting at Scream Zone this year.

When: Oct. 5 through Oct. 31

Where: 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar 92014

Admission: Starting at $34.99/per person Tickets available here Event designed for a teen and older audience



Haunted Corn Maze

One of the attractions at the Carlsbad Strawberry Field’s annual pumpkin patch, the Haunted Corn Maze is a thrilling experience that’s guaranteed to get your heart thumping.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 6 through Oct. 28

Where: 1050 Cannon Road, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Admission: $25/per person on top of $10 admission to the Carlsbad Strawberry Fields Recommended for teenagers and older



Haunted Happenings Tour

Learn the official account of Kate Morgan’s 1892 visit to the Hotel Del Coronado and why her spirit never left during the guided ghostly tour of the resort. Walk through her footsteps as the mystery of her death is uncovered, as well as the stories of other spirits who haunt the hotel.

When: Nightly at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. through Dec. 31

Where: Hotel Del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado, CA 92118

Admission: $35/per person Reserve tours here Not recommended for children under the age of 12



‘Haunted Ghost Town’: San Dieguito Heritage Ranch

The Haunted Ghost Town tour returns for a second year to the San Dieguito Heritage Ranch in October. The tour tells the story of a lost Gold rush town that rises from the mist once a year, whose inhabitants came out to California for the chance to strike it rich but met their untimely end.

When: Friday to Sunday, Oct. 20 to 22; Friday to Monday, Oct. 27 to 30

Where: 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Admission: $22 for adults; $12 for children 10 and under Tickets available here Two nightly tours are available: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Less scary version for young children 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Recommended for ages 12 and up

