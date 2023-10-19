ENCINITAS, Calif. — For a ghost story rooted in local history, head to the Heritage Ranch in North County for an immersive experience filled with fun and spookiness.

Guests will be taken on a tour of an imaginative lost Gold Rush settlement, known as the Haunted Ghost Town, which has risen from the midst for a second year this fall. As far as the setting goes, the grounds are filled with restored historical buildings to recreate the doomed mining town of Bitter Gulch.

“This is the San Dieguito Heritage Museum. It’s a collection of historic buildings that they have gathered from Del Mar, Solana Beach, Encinitas and brought here to be able to be preserved for people to see what that history is and was,” said Scott Gregory, who leads the Ovation Theatre which has joined forces with the museum to host this event.

Guests can expected to come face-to-face with “souls who remain trapped” in the old mining town as they search for “revenged and redemption.” There will also be snacks, refreshments, professional magicians, photo opportunities, and festival games in the “Fun Zone.”

“We’re proud to provide the community with a unique haunt experience that offers

something for everyone and brings people of all ages together for a bit of Halloween fun,”

said Gregory who’s also the artistic director for the tour. “Watching our volunteer cast of actors, who range in age from 8 to 85, work together to create something special for our families, friends and neighbors to enjoy has been so meaningful for all of us.”

Admission is $12 for children ages 10 and under and $22 for adults. Advanced reservations are encouraged as this event is expected to fill up quickly.

Nightly guided tours will be given Oct. 20-22 and on Oct. 27-30. Less scary experiences suitable for young children will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. The last entry will be at 8:45 p.m.

The Haunted Ghost Town is located at 450 Quail Gardens Dr. in Encinitas.