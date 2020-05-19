Harrah’s SoCal casino to reopen Friday

SAN DIEGO — Harrah’s Resort Southern California will reopen its casino in phases beginning Friday.

“We have implemented robust reopening guidelines from the National Indian Gaming Commission and Caesars Entertainment, that include strong sanitization protocols, social distancing procedures, and limiting the capacity of the guests allowed at a time in the casino,” Rincon Tribal Chairman Bo Mazzetti said in a statement.

Guests will be required to wear face coverings, will undergo temperature checks before entering the casino and must practice social distancing. No more than three players will be allowed at blackjack tables, and no more than four players per roulette.

The hotel, along with the outdoor pool area, the spa, the buffet, the fitness center and the poker room will remain closed.