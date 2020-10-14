Halloween trail, pumpkin patch coming to Petco Park

A map of the Halloween Trail debuting at Petco Park on Oct. 23.

SAN DIEGO — A Halloween-themed trail and pumpkin patch is coming to Petco Park for the first time.

Halloween Trail at Petco Park will run for 10 days, from Oct. 23 through Nov. 1. Kids and their families will get to make their way through the one-way trail, stopping at themed booths along the way to collect treats via contactless delivery. Once they make it to the other side, guests will get to watch a Halloween movie in the park at a social distance.

Looking for something a little spookier? Adults 21 and older can participate in The Halloween Trail at Petco Park Movie Night, where guests can enjoy snacks and a Halloween movie in an outdoor setting.

Guests will be able to choose a date and time slot to limit the number of people on the trail at one time. Tickets start at $25 for kids and $20 for adults.