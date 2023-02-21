SAN DIEGO — Get out your leather and flannel: Guns N’ Roses is coming back to San Diego.

As part of their 2023 World Tour, the band will be making a stop at Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, bringing their hit metal rock songs like “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” to “America’s Finest City.”

Pre-sale will be available beginning Wednesday, Feb. 22 through the band’s Nightrain Presale. Tickets are set to go on sale for the general public this Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and the band’s website.

VIP packages and premium tickets will also be available for Guns N’ Roses fans.

This massive World Tour — with its first stop in Tel Aviv this June — marks the first time the group has toured North America since their 2021 We’re F’N Back! Tour. Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime… Tour from 2016 to 2019 made records as the third-highest-grossing tour of all time.

More news and surprises for Guns N’ Roses fans will be unveiled soon, Snapdragon Stadium said.