SAN DIEGO — A wave of American rock bands will be taking the stage at Petco Park on the same night next fall.

San Francisco Bay-derived music group Green Day has officially added a San Diego stop to their 2024 tour across North America.

Dubbed “The Saviors Tour,” the popular musicians will take turns rocking out in front of a San Diego crowd with special guests The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!” said Green Day.

As a sneak peak of the new record, Green Day released a new track Thursday called “Look Ma, No Brains!.” The full album will be released in January 2024, the band confirmed.

America’s Finest City will be the last North American show before the band packs up and heads overseas for several weeks of concerts in the U.K. and EU.

This global tour marks 30 years since popular Green Day album “Dookie” and 20 years since “American Idiot.”

Tickets for the San Diego show, and all other tour stops, will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Additionally, fans can get first access to presale tickets by signing up for Green Day’s mailing list ahead of this date.

General admission sales will follow on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Don’t be a “A Basket Case, ” secure your tickets before they sell out.

Thrash on, San Diego.