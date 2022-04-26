SAN DIEGO – Four-time Grammy winner Michael Bublé is coming to San Diego as part of a new 27-city tour announced Tuesday.

Bublé, the pop singer and quintessential Christmas crooner, will perform Sept. 21 at Pechanga Arena in a local stop on his “Higher” tour. He is slated to make three stops in California on the tour, including Sept. 23 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and Sept. 24 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Tickets for his San Diego show go on sale starting at 10 a.m. May 6 at AXS.com.

Pechanga Arena staff noted Bublé’s 2021 tour visited 25 countries and tallied a total of 61 sold-out shows in the U.S. His most recent album came out in March. It features a collaboration on “Crazy” with legendary performer Willie Nelson and covers of songs by Paul McCartney and Sam Cooke.

