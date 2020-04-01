Grammy winner Lizzo treats La Jolla hospital to lunch

SAN DIEGO — Grammy-winning recording artist Lizzo treated health care workers at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla to a special meal to thank them for their tireless work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper and singer shared a message to the workers, posted on the Scripps Health Instagram account.

“We’re all watching. We’re all praying for you,” Lizzo, whose full name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, said. “We’re all so thankful for you. So I thought it would be nice to send y’all some food.”

The medical center also posted a message from their staff, showing a handful of them waving and thanking the artist for her act of kindness. “Thank you so much for sending love to our team,” Scripps Health wrote to Lizzo.

And to the public, the hospital said: “If you’d like to donate needed supplies to Scripps, please contact supplychainmanagement@scrippshealth.org so we can discuss your donation and arrive for delivery.”

Lizzo’s gifts to medical workers during the pandemic has spread far beyond San Diego County. She has also sent meals to hospitals across the country, including in Texas, Michigan and Minnesota.